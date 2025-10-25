Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives “Sell (D+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TFX opened at $132.12 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $239.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.25 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,878. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.