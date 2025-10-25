Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Buy (B) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,359.71 on Friday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,404.63.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total value of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after buying an additional 333,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,075,000 after buying an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $168,048,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $157,890,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

