Telsey Advisory Group Comments on EL Q4 Earnings

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $102.20 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

