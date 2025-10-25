Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth $12,285,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $71.52 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $75.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

