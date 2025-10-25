National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.63 and traded as high as C$154.89. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$154.46, with a volume of 2,018,318 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.42.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.1%

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.63. The firm has a market cap of C$60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

