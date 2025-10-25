FY2026 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial Raised by Analyst

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ HBT opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

