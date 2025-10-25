Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALCED) Short Interest Update

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALCED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

ALCED stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Alternus Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1,600.00.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc operates as a power producer. It develops, installs, owns and operates utility scale solar parks in America and Europe. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Vincent Browne in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.