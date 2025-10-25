Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Decreases By 30.5%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AlTi Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global
AlTi Global Price Performance
Shares of ALTI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. AlTi Global had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 66.10%.The business had revenue of ($18.58) million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.