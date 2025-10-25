Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $335.2320 million for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

