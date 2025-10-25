Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Receives $36.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Heartflow Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTFL opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Heartflow has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartflow stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

