Insider Buying: CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG) Insider Purchases £36,920 in Stock

CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG – Get Free Report) insider David Warnock acquired 13,000 shares of CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 per share, with a total value of £36,920.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth Stock Performance
Shares of CMPG stock opened at GBX 285 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £250.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19. CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 242 and a 52-week high of GBX 288.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.19.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth
The objective for the Income Portfolio is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.