Insider Buying: CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG) Insider Purchases £36,920 in Stock

CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG – Get Free Report) insider David Warnock acquired 13,000 shares of CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 per share, with a total value of £36,920.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CMPG stock opened at GBX 285 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £250.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19. CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 242 and a 52-week high of GBX 288.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.19.

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth

The Trust invests in underlying investment companies providing a good level of diversification by underlying management style, geography, sector and company. It has two Portfolios; the Income Portfolio and the Growth Portfolio.

The objective for the Income Portfolio is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth.

