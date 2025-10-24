Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $234.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $242.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

