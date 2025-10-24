Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $220.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

