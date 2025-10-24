Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Stock Up 6.8%

Honeywell International stock opened at $220.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average of $217.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

