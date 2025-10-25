Briacell Therap (BCTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($12.11) per share for the quarter.

Briacell Therap Price Performance

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $13.79 on Friday. Briacell Therap has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Briacell Therap in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

About Briacell Therap

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

