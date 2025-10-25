MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect MainStreet Bank to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 27, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. MainStreet Bank had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MainStreet Bank Stock Performance

MainStreet Bank stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. MainStreet Bank has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MainStreet Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bank by 66,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MainStreet Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bank by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bank by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

