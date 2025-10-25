nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $27.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.4167.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut nLight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

In other nLight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,501. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nLight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of nLight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of nLight by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 705,215 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nLight by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLight by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 2.48.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

