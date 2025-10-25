Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives $22.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAPR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.68. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

