Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 315,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Viomi Technology Trading Up 20.7%
VIOT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 303,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
