XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 170,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 27.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XBiotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XBiotech has an average rating of “Sell”.

XBiotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $2.57 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.