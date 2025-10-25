The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $148.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

