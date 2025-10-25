The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $148.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of TJX opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.