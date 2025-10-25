Analysts Set Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $731.16

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $731.1563.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $645.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.70. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $376.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

