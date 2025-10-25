Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $110.00

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,294 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,586 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

