Contrasting Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Workhorse Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 41.78 -$67.37 million ($0.59) -0.86 Workhorse Group $10.75 million 1.95 -$101.79 million ($16.77) -0.07

Analyst Ratings

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workhorse Group. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Workhorse Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,320.45%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -24,943.55% -3.74% -3.57% Workhorse Group -760.65% -210.72% -74.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -78.37, suggesting that its stock price is 7,937% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

