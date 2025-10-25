Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Iveda Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iveda Solutions has an average rating of “Sell”.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVDA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.30% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

