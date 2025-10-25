Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

VOD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,455.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

