FY2027 EPS Forecast for Replimune Group Decreased by Analyst

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REPL. Barclays downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 240,108 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 563,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.