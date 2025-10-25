FY2027 EPS Forecast for Replimune Group Decreased by Analyst

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12).
Replimune Group stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 240,108 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 563,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
