B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Champion Iron Price Performance

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.29 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.