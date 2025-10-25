GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,452.91 ($19.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,639 ($21.82). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,620 ($21.57), with a volume of 10,341,795 shares trading hands.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,503 per share, for a total transaction of £7,905.78. Insiders have bought a total of 576 shares of company stock worth $865,799 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

