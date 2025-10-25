Private Trust Co. NA Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF $INFL

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 801.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $43.74 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,896.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,904.46%.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

