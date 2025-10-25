Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

