Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Declines By 28.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,072,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 2,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 1.9%

AZMCF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.