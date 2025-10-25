Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Declines By 28.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,072,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 2,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Arizona Metals Trading Down 1.9%
AZMCF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
