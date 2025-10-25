TAL Education Group’s (TAL) “Hold (C-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.40 to $11.54 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

