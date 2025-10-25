Telus Digital’s (TIXT) Sell (D) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered Telus Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.93.

Get Telus Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIXT

Telus Digital Trading Up 0.3%

TIXT opened at $4.36 on Friday. Telus Digital has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $711.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. Telus Digital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telus Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telus Digital by 79.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telus Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Telus Digital by 87.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Telus Digital

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telus Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telus Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.