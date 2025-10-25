Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.19. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 15,272 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 0.9%
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.
