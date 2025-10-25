Financial Survey: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) versus TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 11 0 2.64 TripAdvisor 3 8 0 0 1.73

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global-e Online and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global-e Online currently has a consensus target price of $48.08, indicating a potential upside of 38.77%. TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $17.03, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and TripAdvisor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $752.76 million 7.81 -$75.55 million ($0.17) -203.82 TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 1.05 $5.00 million $0.48 34.63

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -3.37% -3.20% -2.35% TripAdvisor 3.53% 12.40% 3.59%

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Global-e Online on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

