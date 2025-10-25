Private Trust Co. NA Has $28,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of RYLD opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $16.87.

