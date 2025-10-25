Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

PZA stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.