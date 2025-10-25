Private Trust Co. NA Takes $29,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

