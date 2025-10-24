LJI Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

LJI Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 186,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 36,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

