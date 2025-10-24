Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 533,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 501,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
