First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 28 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 13.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $677.72 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $672.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.