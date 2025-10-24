Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.