Smith Group Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1,812.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 2.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $32,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $828.28 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $861.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $770.78 and a 200 day moving average of $594.08.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $746.00 to $917.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.80.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

