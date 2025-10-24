Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 3,649 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $674.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $698.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.80. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $376.00 and a one year high of $785.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

