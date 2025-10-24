GenTrust LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 210,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $257.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

