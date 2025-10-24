Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $97,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.0%

Linde stock opened at $450.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.12.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.