FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Trimble by 440.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 2.0%

TRMB stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

