SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

