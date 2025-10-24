Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

SCHW opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.